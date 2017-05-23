Survey surprise: Most Kentucky companies face talent shortage

Students from left, Zach Hernandez, Cameron Stewart and Tyler Newell practiced operating a MotoMan robot which uses suction to move objects at Bluegrass Community and Technical College Advanced Manufacturing Center in Georgetown, Ky., on Jan. 11, 2017. The new facility is home to a manufacturing program where students work three days a week at one of 17 manufacturers and take classes the other two. Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com