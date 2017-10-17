‘Remarkable survivor.’ Why a rare Kentucky antique is causing a big stir at auction.

Detail showing the broken arch pediment with carved sunflower rosettes, topped by three well-carved flame finials at the top of the Chippendale desk and bookcase that was commissioned by Captain John Cowan in 1796 near present day Danville, Ky. The desk remained in his family for 200 years and is the only Kentucky-made case piece of its kind that has yet been identified. It is up for auction in October 2017 by Cowan’s Auctions, Cincinnati, Ohio. Cowan's Auctions