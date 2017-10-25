Hey, celebs visiting Appalachia for photo ops: Here’s what the region really needs.

More Videos 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. Pause 0:28 UK commit scores her final high school goal 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:34 88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 0:42 Want free pizza? Here's how. 1:31 Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:11 Cats working to find ways for C.J. Conrad to be productive again 1:35 Mark Stoops saw a goose egg on competitive plays Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jennifer Garner practices letters with Kentucky students Actress Jennifer Garner, who works on behalf of Save the Children, played and helped instruct Manchester Elementary students in Clay County. The school credits achievement improvements to Save the Children early childhood, literacy and math programs funded by the an annual $200,000 contribution. Actress Jennifer Garner, who works on behalf of Save the Children, played and helped instruct Manchester Elementary students in Clay County. The school credits achievement improvements to Save the Children early childhood, literacy and math programs funded by the an annual $200,000 contribution. Shawn Millsaps Save the Children Save the Children

