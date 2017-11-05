Bevin did the right thing on sexual harassment, Hoover. Now what, GOP?

More Videos 1:14 Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. Pause 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 2:53 Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 1:49 All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win 0:42 Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' Gov. Matt Bevin addressed sexual harassment claims regarding members of the state House. "The people of Kentucky deserve better than the type of shenanigans that have gone on for far too long in this town." Gov. Matt Bevin addressed sexual harassment claims regarding members of the state House. "The people of Kentucky deserve better than the type of shenanigans that have gone on for far too long in this town." kward1@herald-leader.com

