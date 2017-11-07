Lexington’s land swap with UK is a no-brainer. How it makes both stronger.

More Videos 0:59 City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop Pause 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 2:08 Bevin talks tough to teachers considering mid-year retirement 2:53 Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 0:51 Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction 0:31 Mangled car made removal of crash victim difficult 1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop The city is offering University of Kentucky control over Rose Street, Hilltop Avenue, University Avenue and other roads in exchange for land at Coldstream to build an industrial park. The city is offering University of Kentucky control over Rose Street, Hilltop Avenue, University Avenue and other roads in exchange for land at Coldstream to build an industrial park. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

The city is offering University of Kentucky control over Rose Street, Hilltop Avenue, University Avenue and other roads in exchange for land at Coldstream to build an industrial park. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com