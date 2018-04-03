Kentucky has a bigger problem than a broken tax system. This week it was obvious.

Kentucky has a broken tax system, which has needed fixing for more than two decades. But an even bigger problem is a broken political system, which has been holding Kentucky back much longer.

First, let’s look at the tax system. It was designed for a 1950s economy and has more holes than a porch screen. Experts have long said services should be taxed, as well as goods, because that is where most economic growth is occurring.

Year after year, especially since the recession of 2008, governors and lawmakers of both parties have made ever-more-painful cuts to education and public services because there was not enough tax revenue to meet Kentucky’s needs. It also caused them to under-fund public employee pensions, creating that whole mess.

An even bigger problem is tax loopholes, which forgive about as much revenue as the state collects. There are really only two justifications for such tax credits and exemptions: They help poor people, or they verifiably boost the overall economy, creating more tax revenue than they cost.

Many loopholes wouldn’t pass either test. So why do they exist? Because each has a constituency behind it, and many of them are politically powerful.

The first step in tax reform should be a professional analysis of each and every loophole so the public and their elected representatives can make informed, fact-based decisions about which ones are worth their cost.

Why hasn’t that happened? Because of Kentucky’s broken political system. This legislative session, the second under complete Republican control, will go down in history as one of the most secretive and least accountable to the public in Kentucky history. And that’s saying something.

Whether or not you agree with what Republican lawmakers did with tax reform, the budget or pension benefit cuts the week before, there is no defense for their secretive process.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin sent the legislature a budget with little in the way of new revenue and unacceptably deep cuts, especially to education. To their credit, Republicans in the House and Senate behaved more responsibly than the governor.

They avoided the worst cuts and created nearly $250 million in new revenue by the budget’s second year by raising some taxes and lowering others. But a lot of people are upset with their plan — and even more upset with the secretive, partisan way they developed it. No public hearings. No bipartisanship. Just a few guys who think alike working with staff behind closed doors.

I think lawmakers did the right thing by adding sales tax to some services, but their choices were questionable. For example, people who must get their car fixed or their pet treated by a veterinarian will pay sales tax. But people and companies who hire lawyers, accountants and lobbyists won’t.

The Republican majority also cut individual and corporate income taxes in ways that will cost the state more than $111 million in revenue by the budget’s second year. Most of the savings will go to wealthy people and companies.

This is where Republicans and Democrats disagree about taxes. Republicans don’t like taxes at all, but when they are necessary they prefer taxes on consumption rather than income. That puts more tax burden on poor and middle class people.

Republicans argue that income and corporate taxes make a state less “competitive” for business. They also claim that low taxes create new economic growth that offsets lost revenue — a claim proven tragically false in states such as Kansas, Louisiana and North Carolina that have focused on that strategy.

Democrats prefer income taxes, because the tax burden increases with a person’s or company’s income and results in a lighter burden for poor and middle-income people. Income taxes also are a more stable and reliable source of tax revenue.

The tax changes Kentucky Republican lawmakers approved will shift more of the burden from wealthy people and companies to everyone else. But libertarian activists such as the Koch brothers’ group Americans for Prosperity and government-hater Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform still weren’t happy. They complain about any tax increase because, well, they’re greedy and don’t care what’s best for Kentucky.

Bevin, a Koch brothers disciple, issued a statement that criticized the budget and tax bills his own party developed. If he vetoes the tax bill or parts of the budget, things could get interesting in Frankfort.

Drone video shows Kentucky teachers and their supporters gathered at the Capitol in Frankfort Monday, April, 2, to protest pension changes and support education spending. Alex Slitzaslitz@herald-leader.com

The public had not seen these bills before they were passed. Few legislators had read them. Meanwhile, the Capitol halls and grounds were filled with thousands of angry, chanting teachers and their supporters. It was an obscene affront to democracy. GOP leaders should be ashamed.

It harkened back to most of the 20th century, before Republicans gained control of the Senate in 1999. Democrats controlled all three branches of government, the legislature had little independence from the governor and many important issues were decided out of public view. It was bad then. It is bad now.

Kentuckians must demand better of their public officials, and they should take every opportunity to demand it, including on election day.