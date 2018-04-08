Civil War historian turns 100. His first lessons were from battlefield veterans.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 53 University of Kentucky throws surprise party for 100-year-old historian Pause 115 Ark park fails to make money for local shops 124 Reactions to Ark Encounter opening 141 NYT: Bitcoin Believers 142 Good Magic's Blue Grass Stakes win highlights big day of racing at Keeneland 82 Snow and cold won't slow down Blue Grass Stakes day at Keeneland 61 What most helped Kentucky's Josh Allen bulk up? 68 Ben & Jerry's dishes out free cones for customers for 40th year 62 This time, UK's offense 'destroyed' the defense. 'I hope they never play like that again.' 89 From The Hill to the track, Keeneland's first day of 2018 was a party Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The University of Kentucky had a surprise birthday party Sunday for Charles P. Roland, a noted historian of the Civil War and the American military. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky had a surprise birthday party Sunday for Charles P. Roland, a noted historian of the Civil War and the American military. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com