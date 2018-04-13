Who will be Lexington’s next philanthropists? People you my not have heard of — yet.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 53 University of Kentucky throws surprise party for 100-year-old historian Pause 115 Ark park fails to make money for local shops 124 Reactions to Ark Encounter opening 56 'Well, I think he's ignorant.' Beshear blasts Bevin at teachers' rally. 85 Watch the crowd grow as Kentucky teachers rally for education at the Capitol 81 Students on stilts ‘stand for our public schools’ at teachers' rally 18 View from above: See big crowd of Kentucky teachers outside the Capitol 11 Makers Mark signing 56 Check out UK signee Tyler Herro at Nike Hoop Summit workout 91 Coroner releases details on woman's death in hit and run Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pearse Lyons, the Irish-born Kentucky billionaire who founded the international agribusiness and beverage giant Alltech and was the key figure in bringing the World Equestrian Games to Lexington in 2010, has died at age 73. A remembrance of his life and work, in photos. Chris Ware cware@herald-leader.com

