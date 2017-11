More Videos

0:37 Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families?

1:37 'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

1:33 Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

1:46 Kentucky offers the 'best incentive in the film industry'

3:15 Lexington couple tracks gun violence nationwide

0:49 His grandson was accidentally shot. He wants tougher penalties.

0:54 A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings

3:28 'I'll never forgive myself': What happens to parents when kids find loaded guns?

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers