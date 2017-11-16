Your loved one just died. Why is the coffin taxed, but not the tombstone?

More Videos 0:37 Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? Pause 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:11 What John Calipari thought when he looked at scoreboard against Kansas 1:00 'A place of peace' 1:12 This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues 0:29 Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 0:41 Students explain the Academies of Lexington 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:28 New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 0:53 Kevin Knox: A lot of people had us losing by 20-30 points Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Would a tax on tombstones be a hardship for grieving families? Blake Shouse, manager of Shelbyville Monument Co. in Shelbyville, Ky., makes his case for why the state should not put a sales tax on tombstones and grave markers. The tax exemption on gravestones costs Kentucky about $8.5 million each year. Blake Shouse, manager of Shelbyville Monument Co. in Shelbyville, Ky., makes his case for why the state should not put a sales tax on tombstones and grave markers. The tax exemption on gravestones costs Kentucky about $8.5 million each year. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

