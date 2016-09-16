Lottery

September 16, 2016 11:23 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash Ball' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

04-19-24-29, Cash Ball: 25, Kicker: 3-0-6-6-3

(four, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-five; Kicker: three, zero, six, six, three)

