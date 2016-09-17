Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash Ball' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
14-16-20-33, Cash Ball: 23, Kicker: 6-2-3-9-3
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-three; Kicker: six, two, three, nine, three)
September 17, 2016 11:28 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:
14-16-20-33, Cash Ball: 23, Kicker: 6-2-3-9-3
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-three; Kicker: six, two, three, nine, three)
Comments