Lottery

September 19, 2016 11:23 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash Ball' game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

11-14-26-30, Cash Ball: 10, Kicker: 6-8-5-3-1

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty; Cash Ball: ten; Kicker: six, eight, five, three, one)

Lottery

