KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5 Card Cash
5H-8H-7S-8S-9S
(5H, 8H, 7S, 8S, 9S)
Cash Ball
24-28-31-33, Cash Ball: 28, Kicker: 3-4-0-0-4
(twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-eight; Kicker: three, four, zero, zero, four)
Lucky For Life
21-24-28-31-45, Lucky Ball: 15
(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $41 million
Pick 3 Evening
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
Pick 3 Midday
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
Pick 4 Evening
4-3-8-1
(four, three, eight, one)
Pick 4 Midday
0-2-2-3
(zero, two, two, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
