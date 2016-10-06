Lottery

October 6, 2016 11:24 PM

KY Lottery

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:

5 Card Cash

5H-8H-7S-8S-9S

(5H, 8H, 7S, 8S, 9S)

Cash Ball

24-28-31-33, Cash Ball: 28, Kicker: 3-4-0-0-4

(twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-eight; Kicker: three, four, zero, zero, four)

Lucky For Life

21-24-28-31-45, Lucky Ball: 15

(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $41 million

Pick 3 Evening

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-3

(five, three, three)

Pick 4 Evening

4-3-8-1

(four, three, eight, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-2-3

(zero, two, two, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

