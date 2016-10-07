Lottery

October 7, 2016 11:23 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash Ball' game

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:

11-28-31-32, Cash Ball: 15, Kicker: 9-6-4-2-2

(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: fifteen; Kicker: nine, six, four, two, two)

