KY Lottery

October 10, 2016 11:24 PM

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

AH-KS-7C-3S-4S

(AH, KS, 7C, 3S, 4S)

Cash Ball

04-09-20-24, Cash Ball: 31, Kicker: 9-9-7-2-3

(four, nine, twenty, twenty-four; Cash Ball: thirty-one; Kicker: nine, nine, seven, two, three)

Lucky For Life

14-23-26-43-48, Lucky Ball: 5

(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $49 million

Pick 3 Evening

5-5-1

(five, five, one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-5

(six, six, five)

Pick 4 Evening

7-6-7-4

(seven, six, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-4-1

(one, one, four, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

