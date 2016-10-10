KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
5 Card Cash
AH-KS-7C-3S-4S
(AH, KS, 7C, 3S, 4S)
Cash Ball
04-09-20-24, Cash Ball: 31, Kicker: 9-9-7-2-3
(four, nine, twenty, twenty-four; Cash Ball: thirty-one; Kicker: nine, nine, seven, two, three)
Lucky For Life
14-23-26-43-48, Lucky Ball: 5
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $49 million
Pick 3 Evening
5-5-1
(five, five, one)
Pick 3 Midday
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
Pick 4 Evening
7-6-7-4
(seven, six, seven, four)
Pick 4 Midday
1-1-4-1
(one, one, four, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
