Lottery

October 11, 2016 11:24 PM

KY Lottery

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Card Cash

JS-AS-4C-7C-2S

(JS, AS, 4C, 7C, 2S)

Cash Ball

09-12-19-30, Cash Ball: 20, Kicker: 9-6-2-1-4

(nine, twelve, nineteen, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty; Kicker: nine, six, two, one, four)

Mega Millions

36-39-42-45-48, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-7

(seven, zero, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-5

(four, one, five)

Pick 4 Evening

1-9-0-1

(one, nine, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-3-7-5

(one, three, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Group meets to discuss use N word in Lafayette assignment

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos