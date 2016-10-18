Lottery

October 18, 2016 11:23 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash Ball' game

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Cash Ball" game were:

14-16-24-32, Cash Ball: 21, Kicker: 3-6-3-9-2

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-one; Kicker: three, six, three, nine, two)

