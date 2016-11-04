KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
5 Card Cash
JD-KS-7H-5S-7S
(JD, KS, 7H, 5S, 7S)
Cash Ball
03-08-12-15, Cash Ball: 31, Kicker: 9-0-4-4-1
(three, eight, twelve, fifteen; Cash Ball: thirty-one; Kicker: nine, zero, four, four, one)
Mega Millions
10-29-32-44-46, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(ten, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
Pick 3 Evening
4-9-0
(four, nine, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
2-7-6
(two, seven, six)
Pick 4 Evening
2-5-7-7
(two, five, seven, seven)
Pick 4 Midday
4-2-1-1
(four, two, one, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $217 million
