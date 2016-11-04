Lottery

November 4, 2016 11:24 PM

KY Lottery

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Card Cash

JD-KS-7H-5S-7S

(JD, KS, 7H, 5S, 7S)

Cash Ball

03-08-12-15, Cash Ball: 31, Kicker: 9-0-4-4-1

(three, eight, twelve, fifteen; Cash Ball: thirty-one; Kicker: nine, zero, four, four, one)

Mega Millions

10-29-32-44-46, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(ten, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Pick 3 Evening

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-6

(two, seven, six)

Pick 4 Evening

2-5-7-7

(two, five, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-1-1

(four, two, one, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $217 million

Lottery

