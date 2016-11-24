Lottery

November 24, 2016 11:22 PM

KY Lottery

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:

5 Card Cash

QD-6C-9D-3H-3S

(QD, 6C, 9D, 3H, 3S)

Cash Ball

04-22-27-33, Cash Ball: 29, Kicker: 7-5-9-1-1

(four, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-nine; Kicker: seven, five, nine, one, one)

Lucky For Life

05-10-15-16-37, Lucky Ball: 12

(five, ten, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Evening

4-5-7

(four, five, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

4-0-0-7

(four, zero, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-4-9

(nine, three, four, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $403 million

