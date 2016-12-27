KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5 Card Cash
KC-KH-QS-2C-8H
(KC, KH, QS, 2C, 8H)
Cash Ball
01-02-10-33, Cash Ball: 21, Kicker: 1-2-3-2-2
(one, two, ten, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-one; Kicker: one, two, three, two, two)
Mega Millions
02-28-30-38-39, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4
(two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)
Pick 3 Evening
8-5-7
(eight, five, seven)
Pick 3 Midday
5-6-6
(five, six, six)
Pick 4 Evening
6-7-5-5
(six, seven, five, five)
Pick 4 Midday
1-2-4-4
(one, two, four, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments