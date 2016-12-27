Lottery

December 27, 2016 11:21 PM

KY Lottery

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Card Cash

KC-KH-QS-2C-8H

(KC, KH, QS, 2C, 8H)

Cash Ball

01-02-10-33, Cash Ball: 21, Kicker: 1-2-3-2-2

(one, two, ten, thirty-three; Cash Ball: twenty-one; Kicker: one, two, three, two, two)

Mega Millions

02-28-30-38-39, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4

(two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: four)

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-7

(eight, five, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

Pick 4 Evening

6-7-5-5

(six, seven, five, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-4-4

(one, two, four, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Lottery

