KY Lottery

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5 Card Cash
KD-3C-7C-10D-9H
(KD, 3C, 7C, 10D, 9H)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $188 million
Pick 3 Evening
4-4-5
(four, four, five)
Pick 3 Midday
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
Pick 4 Evening
0-1-7-8
(zero, one, seven, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
2-8-0-8
(two, eight, zero, eight)
Powerball
18-28-62-66-68, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $170 million
Comments