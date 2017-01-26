Lottery

January 26, 2017 12:47 AM

KY Lottery

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5 Card Cash

KD-3C-7C-10D-9H

(KD, 3C, 7C, 10D, 9H)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Pick 3 Evening

4-4-5

(four, four, five)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-1

(three, zero, one)

Pick 4 Evening

0-1-7-8

(zero, one, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-8-0-8

(two, eight, zero, eight)

Powerball

18-28-62-66-68, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(eighteen, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

Lottery

