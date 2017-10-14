Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 6:18 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-07-18-26-31, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(two, seven, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-one; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The excitement in Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena

    Rupp Arena was filled with UK basketball fans as the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams held their first open practice of the season at the Big Blue Madness event in Rupp Arena on October 13.

The excitement in Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena

The excitement in Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena 1:43

The excitement in Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena
Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students
Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017 1:45

Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017

View More Video