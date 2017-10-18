Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 11:20 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

AD-9C-4D-7D-9H

(AD, 9C, 4D, 7D, 9H)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success

    Bryan Station defeated Frederick Douglass, 3-0, in the 42nd District volleyball tournament semifinals at Sayre on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. The Defenders qualified for the 11th Region tournament and will play Henry Clay in the 42nd District finals.

Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success

Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success 0:35

Bryan Station keeps building volleyball success
PGA Tour comes to Kentucky 2:03

PGA Tour comes to Kentucky
Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation 1:38

Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation

View More Video