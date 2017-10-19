Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

The Associated Press
October 19, 2017 11:20 PM
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-5-3-6
(nine, five, three, six)
After Thursday’s practice, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked about the return of linebacker Jordan Jones, who has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury.
