Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game

The Associated Press
October 31, 2017 11:20 PM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
3C-3D-5H-5S-6S
(3C, 3D, 5H, 5S, 6S)
Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.
Kentucky wide receiver Tavin Richardson made two big catches in the win over Tennessee. That wasn’t an accident said offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterback Stephen Johnson.
View More Video
Nulla quis lorem ut libero malesuada feugiat. Quisque velit nisi, pretium ut lacinia in, elementum id enim. Vivamus magna justo, lacinia eget consectetur sed, convallis at tellus. Donec sollicitudin molestie malesuada. Sed porttitor lectus nibh
Comments