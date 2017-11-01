Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game

The Associated Press
November 01, 2017 11:21 PM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QH-3C-2D-8D-7H
(QH, 3C, 2D, 8D, 7H)
Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.
Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday lasting October 31 through November 2nd, was celebrated at the Lexington Living Arts and Science Center and consisted of music, dancing, food, and a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burying Grounds to visit decorated alters.
View More Video
Comments