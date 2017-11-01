Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 11:21 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Kentucky Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

4-4-4-9

(four, four, four, nine)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

    Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday lasting October 31 through November 2nd, was celebrated at the Lexington Living Arts and Science Center and consisted of music, dancing, food, and a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burying Grounds to visit decorated alters.

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:56

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead
Protestors speak out against pension changes 0:55

Protestors speak out against pension changes
'A pension is a promise.' Public employees rally against GOP pension plan at Capitol 2:11

'A pension is a promise.' Public employees rally against GOP pension plan at Capitol

View More Video