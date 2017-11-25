Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 04:04 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:

KD-AH-3C-7C-5S

(KD, AH, 3C, 7C, 5S)

13-25-27-35, Cash Ball: 15

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

(thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Cash Ball: fifteen)

16-36-54-61-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $119 million

1-2-3

(one, two, three)

3-0-6

(three, zero, six)

1-8-6-3

(one, eight, six, three)

3-8-6-5

(three, eight, six, five)

Estimated jackpot: $149 million

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree

    Santa Claus joined Mayor Jim Gray at Triangle Park on Friday evening to use a key to light the grand Christmas Tree.

See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree

See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree 1:06

See Santa Claus and Mayor Jim Gray light a Christmas Tree
In complex Thanksgiving rescue, firefighters pull dog from 40-foot sinkhole 0:20

In complex Thanksgiving rescue, firefighters pull dog from 40-foot sinkhole
Working out the kinks in HogFathers soft opening 0:55

Working out the kinks in HogFathers soft opening

View More Video