Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:40 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

JD-KD-AS-2H-8H

(JD, KD, AS, 2H, 8H)

05-10-20-22, Cash Ball: 6

(five, ten, twenty, twenty-two; Cash Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $145 million

9-3-9

(nine, three, nine)

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

4-8-0-1

(four, eight, zero, one)

7-9-2-5

(seven, nine, two, five)

24-26-28-59-63, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3

(twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $163 million

