Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

March 29, 2018 11:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:

AS-4C-6C-9C-3S

(AS, 4C, 6C, 9C, 3S)

12-24-27-31, Cash Ball: 23

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twenty-three)

16-19-31-44-48, Lucky Ball: 7

(sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $502 million

4-7-1

(four, seven, one)

0-7-3

(zero, seven, three)

0-6-8-1

(zero, six, eight, one)

5-5-6-4

(five, five, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Teachers chant as House panel approves surprise pension bill

View More Video