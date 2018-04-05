Lottery

KY Lottery

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 12:24 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

AC-QD-4C-2H-10S

(AC, QD, 4C, 2H, 10S)

14-27-29-32, Cash Ball: 17

(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Cash Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

2-6-8

(two, six, eight)

7-1-2-9

(seven, one, two, nine)

6-8-7-4

(six, eight, seven, four)

08-24-42-54-64, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 4

(eight, twenty-four, forty-two, fifty-four, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

