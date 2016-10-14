Viral video: Great white shark breaks into underwater cage, diver survives

A viral video captured the moment a great white shark broke into an underwater cage near Guadalupe Island off the coast of western Mexico, The Telegraph reports.
The video shows the moment when the large shark bursts through the side of the cage, thrashes around with the diver still trapped inside and eventually emerges from the top of the cage. The shark, which appears to be bleeding, swims off and the diver climbs out of the cage.
Guadalupe Island is known for its great white sharks and opportunities to dive with sharks.
