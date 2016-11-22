Prosecutor hopes to move retrial of fired officer in fatal Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) – An Ohio prosecutor who plans to try again a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist says he thinks the proceeding needs to be moved to find a jury that won’t feel community pressure.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Tuesday he will prosecute since-fired officer Ray Tensing on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges, after a Nov. 12 mistrial on those charges because of a hung jury. Deters has said the jury was leaning toward a voluntary manslaughter conviction, but couldn’t get unanimity after some 25 hours of deliberations.
Tensing shot 43-year-old Sam DuBose in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015. Tensing was later fired.
Tensing testified he feared he was going to be killed. During the first trial, prosecutors said repeatedly the evidence contradicted Tensing's story.
Deters says he doesn’t want race to be an issue in the case, but acknowledged it’s “like the elephant in the room.”
Tensing’s attorney, Stewart Mathews, has said a retrial “would be fruitless.”
DuBose’s family members, the Cincinnati city council and groups including faith leaders have pushed for a new murder trial.
