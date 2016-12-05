Facebook reacts to comedian Jeff Foxworthy’s kind act for Georgia mother of 3

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy bought groceries for a Georgia mom of three Saturday, and Facebook users loved him for it on Sunday and Monday.
Foxworthy trended on Facebook as news of his act continued to spread Monday.
Z94.5 reported mother Robin McFadden said Foxworthy paid for her groceries at a Publix supermarket Saturday while she looked for her coupons.
ABC station WTVM reported McFAdden didn’t initially realize Foxworthy was behind her in line until he put his card through through the reader at the register.
McFadden posted a photo with Foxworthy on Facebook. She said several media outlets contacted her for interviews after she posted about the encounter.
