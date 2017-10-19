Applying for a job? If it’s past 10 a.m., you’re better off waiting, study says

Here’s a quick hint for job seekers from the career site Talentworks – don’t sleep on those applications.
Or, rather don’t sleep in.
The site analyzed 1,610 job applications and found a majority were submitted in the afternoons and evenings – the worst times to apply for a job, according to the study, posted on the site on Wednesday. To increase the chances of turning that application into an interview, think early, Talentworks wrote. Anywhere from 6 to 10 a.m. is best, according to the data.
Even then, your chance of getting an interview still sits at 13 percent. The later in the day you go, the less likely it is you will get an interview. That’s especially true after 4:30 p.m., according to the data. Applications sent at 7:30 p.m. had less than a three percent chance of getting an interview.
The post reminds applicants to check the time zones.
“If you don’t manage against the employer’s timezone, the effect disappears,” according to the post.
There may be some scientific reasoning here. Talentworks calls it the Jailbird Effect, in which parole hearings scheduled after a coffee break were more likely to end in the offender being released, according to one study. Those scheduled right before break had close to no chance of a favorable outcome.
Users on Reddit, where the findings were shared, were skeptical, pointing out that many companies place applications in a single file that gets vetted at the same time.
One user linked to a Bustle story on Tinder and OK Cupid and wrote, “You are also by the same amount more likely to get a response on a online dating site during the weekend at those hours.”
