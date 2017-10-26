This barf-inducing snack is $5 a chip and makes TV anchors vomit on air

When the Texas chip maker Paqui released an insanely hot, limited-edition tortilla chip, it came just one to a coffin-shaped pack.
The company released the so-called Carolina Reaper Madness with a one-chip challenge, according to Foodbeast.
Totally ominous.
The company brought the chip back for 2017 and it’s even hotter than last year. About 25 percent hotter, according to Food Beast. And how hot is that?
Hot enough to make one TV news anchor regret it ever touching her lips, according to Deadspin.
“I threw up, couldn't breathe and felt like fire was coming out of my mouth, nose and ears,” wrote KWGN-TV morning anchor Natalie Tysdal in a Facebook post after trying the chip on air.
“I had a bottle of water, a glass of milk, a tablespoon of honey and 3 mints and still felt on fire. An hour later I had chills and a massive headache. Three hours have gone by and I feel like I was beat up in a dark alley,” she wrote.
Obviously, it does not come recommended.
The chip is made with Carolina Reaper peppers that clock in at 1.9 million Scoville units, according to Food Beast. Those willing to try the chip can only find them online. They cost $4.99 for one coffin, or you can get a 10-pack for $47.90 and share with friends you hate.
Those who share video of themselves eating the chip will earn a spot on Paqui’s Wall of Infamy and a chance at a year’s supply of Paqui chips.
Don’t worry, they do have other flavors.
