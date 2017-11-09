This rapper is at war with Twitter after his account was locked

Brooklyn rapper Talib Kweli might be done with Twitter.
The emcee/activist has called out the social media site after being locked out of his account on Wednesday following an series of exchanges he had with a Texas attorney. In a release on the incident, Kweli says he was locked from his account after posting public business information about the lawyer, which he found on the State Bar of Texas website. Kweli said the lawyer, posting under the user name @RealJLVD threatened him and others with violence and used racist, ableist and homophobic language in a series of tweets.
The account for @RealJKVD appears to have been suspended.
“Getting back on Twitter is not my concern. Allowing a major corporation to say I harassed someone who tweeted me out of the blue making wild racist threats at me and those who support me is. There is a community outside of Twitter that the lawyer is still a threat to,” Kweli said in the release. “How can you not care about that community?”
This comes after news that Twitter verified Jason Kessler, the man who organized the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that left one dead, according to McClatchy.
Kweli’s twitter account has been inactive since Wednesday, but he continued to post about the incident with several screen shots on Instagram. One, a Tweet that seems to be sent by @realJLVD, shows a picture of a rifle (which Kweli describes as an AR-15) with the caption, “Stupid Talib is trying to get a lynch mod on IG to physically attack my home, job & family. It won’t end well for the attackers.”
Earlier this year, the legal blog site Popehat had a similar experience with the lawyer.
Kweli was pivotal figure in the 1990s underground hip-hop scene, as one-half of the group Black Star with rapper/actor Mos Def. He recently performed alongside Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Joan Baez and Flea on at the #PathwaytoParis concert at Carnegie Hall.
