19-year-old family friend charged in death, brain injury of baby sisters

A 15-month-old girl from a Cincinnati suburb died Monday and a family friend is charged with a felony assault that led to her death.
The death of Kassidy Smith is listed as an apparent homicide, according to Fox 19. Her younger sister, Kori Smith, was also allegedly beaten, Fox 19 said.
Recardo Woods, 19, allegedly “knowingly caused physical harm” to the girls on April 7, court documents obtained by Fox 19 show.
Kassidy had severe brain injuries and was brain dead, her mother told WLYT. Assistant prosecutor David Wood said Woods admitted to a "back-handed strike” of Kassidy, WLYT reported.
The younger child, 4-month-old Kori Smith, has some bleeding in her brain but is expected to be OK, Local 12 WKRC reported. The girls’ mother, Danielle Stallworth, of Avondale, Ohio, left her children with Woods. When she returned, the babies were injured, according to Fox 19.
“He lied to me,” Stallworth told Local 12 WKRC. “He said she (Kassidy) fell down but the doctors say her injuries are those of a baby being shaken.”
During Monday’s court hearing, Stallworth said she doesn’t want Woods allowed to have bond, Fox 19 said. She said she had to take her oldest daughter off life support when she left the hearing.
The bond for Woods was set at $500,000. There is no word if Woods’ charges will be amended following Kassidy’s death.
“Watch who y'all bring your babies around. Please, just watch who y'all have around your kids," Stallworth said during Monday’s hearing, according to WCPO.
