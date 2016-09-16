Skeleton of Kennewick Man could soon go to Washington state tribes

Two decades after college students discovered the skeleton of the 8,400-year old Kennewick Man along the banks of the Columbia River, the U.S. Senate wants to turn over the bones to Washington state tribes.
On Thursday, the Senate voted to return the remains of the nearly complete male skeleton, also known as The Ancient One, to tribes in the Columbia River Basin.
“After more than 20 years of debate, it’s time to return the Ancient One to his rightful resting place,” said Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, who sponsored the legislation.
Murray praised the vote and said she was proud to see the legislation “so close to the finish line.” She got her bill attached to the Water Resources Development Act, a broader bill that had strong bipartisan support in the Senate, passing 95 to 3.
The House has yet to vote. Washington state Democratic Rep. Denny Heck has introduced an identical companion bill, but it has not received a hearing.
The remains were found in 1996 on federal land in Kennewick. In June, new genetic evidence determined that the remains were closer to modern Native Americans than any other living group. The DNA had been compared to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville reservation, which are closely associated with other Northwest tribes and bands, including the Yakamas, the Umatillas, the Wanapums and the Nez Perce.
Chuck Sams, director of communications for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, said that tribes are now “one step closer to repatriating the Ancient One” and urged the House to pass the bill quickly.
“It will only be when the Ancient One has the honor of being laid to rest with our ancestors that we can truly rejoice,” he said.
Under the Senate plan, Murray said the remains would be transferred from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to the Washington Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, which has regulations in place to carry out repatriation of remains to tribes.
Currently, the bones are stored at the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture at the University of Washington in Seattle.
