AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Feds test bomb remnants of New York blast that injured 29
NEW YORK (AP) — The bomb that rocked a New York City neighborhood known for its vibrant arts scene and large gay community contained residue of an explosive often used for target practice that can be picked up in many sporting goods stores, a federal law enforcement official said Sunday, as authorities tried to unravel who planted the device and why.
The discovery of Tannerite in materials recovered from the Saturday night explosion that injured 29 people may be important as authorities probe whether the blast was connected to an unexploded pressure-cooker device found by state troopers just blocks away, as well as a pipe bomb blast in a New Jersey shore town earlier in the day.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, touring the site of the blast in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, said there didn't appear to be any link to international terrorism. He said the second device appeared "similar in design" to the first, but did not provide details.
"We're going to be very careful and patient to get to the full truth here," New York's mayor, Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, said Sunday. "We have more work to do to be able to say what kind of motivation was behind this. Was it a political motivation? A personal motivation? What was it? We do not know that yet."
Cell phones were discovered at the site of both bombings, but no Tannerite residue was identified in the New Jersey bomb remnants, in which a black powder was detected, said the official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to comment on an ongoing investigation.
FBI investigates Minnesota stabbings as possible terror act
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A man in a private security uniform stabbed nine people at a Minnesota shopping mall, reportedly asking one victim if he or she was Muslim before an off-duty police officer shot and killed him in an attack the Islamic State group claimed as its own.
None of the nine people who were stabbed in Saturday night's attack received life-threatening wounds, St. Cloud police Chief Blair Anderson said. He said it doesn't appear that anyone else was involved in the attack at the Crossroads Center in St. Cloud, which began at around 8 p.m. and was over within minutes.
At a news conference Sunday, FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Rick Thornton said the attack was being investigated as a possible act of terrorism and that agents were still digging into the attacker's background and possible motives. Authorities were looking at social media accounts and the attacker's electronic devices, and talking to his associates, Thornton said.
An Islamic State-run news agency, Rasd, claimed Sunday that the attacker was a "soldier of the Islamic State" who had heeded the group's calls for attacks in countries that are part of a U.S.-led anti-IS coalition.
It was not immediately clear if the extremist group had planned the attack or even knew about it beforehand. IS has encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks. It has also claimed past attacks that are not believed to have been planned by its central leadership.
FBI: Beaches reopened after pipe bomb blast, probe ongoing
SEASIDE PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jersey Shore beaches were reopened Sunday as an investigation continued into a pipe bomb explosion at a seaside community before thousands of runners were to participate in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors.
Officials would not say if they believe the Saturday afternoon blast in Seaside Park was terror-related, but said it didn't appear to be connected to an explosion that rocked a crowded Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, injuring 29 people.
They said each bomb contained different materials, but added that they weren't ruling anything out yet. The New Jersey device contained evidence of a black powder.
Special Agent Michael Whitaker, a spokesman for the FBI office in Newark, said state and federal investigators were still canvassing the Seaside Park area Sunday and conducting interviews. He said travel restrictions imposed after the blast had been lifted.
He declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation. New Jersey state police also wouldn't comment and referred questions about the blast to the FBI.
Syrian truce receives new blows with airstrikes, shelling
BEIRUT (AP) — Syria's fragile cease-fire started to unravel on Sunday with the first aerial attacks on rebel-held neighborhoods of Aleppo and a southern village that killed at least eight people, violations that came as tensions between the American and Russian brokers of the deal worsened following a deadly U.S. strike on Syrian government forces.
The air raid by the U.S.-led coalition killed dozens of Syrian soldiers and led to a harsh verbal attack on Washington by Damascus and Moscow. The U.S. military says it may have unintentionally struck Syrian troops while carrying out a raid against the Islamic State group in eastern Syria on Saturday.
The seven-day cease-fire is supposed to end at midnight Sunday, according to a Syrian army statement issued last week. The U.S. and Russia have said that if it holds for seven days, it should be followed by the establishment of a Joint Implementation Center for both countries to coordinate the targeting of Islamic State and al-Qaida-linked militants.
Despite largely holding, the cease-fire has been repeatedly violated by both sides, and aid convoys have not reached besieged rebel-held neighborhoods of Aleppo, Syria's largest city and one-time commercial center, which has been the center of violence in recent months. Aid delivery to Aleppo is part of the U.S.-Russia cease-fire deal.
Earlier this month, Syrian government forces and their allies captured areas they lost south of the city, re-imposing a siege on its opposition-held eastern neighborhoods. More than 2,000 people were killed in 40 days of fighting in the city, including 700 civilians, among them 160 children, according to a Syrian activist group.
Trump supporters struggle to sideline 'birther' issue
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's most prominent supporters insisted Sunday that he's put the burden of "birtherism" behind him with his concession that President Barack Obama was born in the United States. But like their candidate, they tried to blame Hillary Clinton's campaign and rejected any notion that Trump's political identity is founded on five years of peddling the false rumor that Obama was born elsewhere.
"It's over," said Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.
But saying Trump's admission of the error was behind him — as two sitting governors and several other Trump supporters did across the Sunday talks shows— doesn't necessarily make it true. The issue is nearly certain to come up during Trump and Clinton's first debate, Sept. 26.
The episode reflects Trump's penchant for spreading unsubstantiated claims when he stands to gain from them and his refusal to apologize or take responsibility when he's been wrong. That operating style did not stop the billionaire developer from vanquishing 16 Republican challengers and capturing the GOP nomination. But in a one-on-one battle with Clinton, it can add up to a character questions with three debates and mere weeks to go before the Nov. 8 elections.
Recent polls suggest Trump may have benefited in recent weeks by his own newfound discipline and Clinton's missteps. She called half of Trump's supporters "deplorables" — then apologized for saying "half" — only to fall ill with pneumonia and wobble during an abrupt exit from this year's 9/11 memorial ceremony. For hours, Clinton's campaign obfuscated about what was wrong with her. It was the worst stretch of her campaign, and during it, a newly confident Trump for the first time in several weeks began to veer off his written remarks.
Drugmakers fought state opioid limits amid crisis
The makers of prescription painkillers have adopted a 50-state strategy that includes hundreds of lobbyists and millions in campaign contributions to help kill or weaken measures aimed at stemming the tide of prescription opioids, the drugs at the heart of a crisis that has cost 165,000 Americans their lives and pushed countless more to crippling addiction.
The drugmakers vow they're combating the addiction epidemic, but The Associated Press and the Center for Public Integrity found that they often employ a statehouse playbook of delay and defend that includes funding advocacy groups that use the veneer of independence to fight limits on their drugs, such as OxyContin, Vicodin and fentanyl, the narcotic linked to Prince's death.
The industry and its allies spent more than $880 million nationwide on lobbying and campaign contributions from 2006 through 2015 — more than 200 times what those advocating for stricter policies spent and eight times more than the influential gun lobby recorded for similar activities during that same period, the AP and Center for Public Integrity found.
The drugmakers and allied advocacy groups — such as the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network — also employed an annual average of 1,350 lobbyists in state capitals from Olympia to Tallahassee during that span, when opioids' addictive nature came under increasing scrutiny.
The pharmaceutical companies and allied groups have a number of legislative interests in addition to opioids that account for a portion of their political activity, but their steady presence in state capitals means they're poised to jump in quickly on any debate that affects them.
Village police chief in spotlight of Ohio's heroin battle
NEWTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The veteran police chief in a bucolic Ohio village, where the last murder was two decades ago and he can just about count the number of drug cases on both hands, finds himself in the spotlight on the front lines against heroin overdoses in one of the nation's hardest-hit states.
Thomas Synan Jr., of Newtown, with some 2,700 people tucked among suburban cities and townships just east of Cincinnati, has led the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition task force during a stunning spike of overdoses that saw 174 reported in one six-day period last month. He has also publicly challenged Ohio's governor to do more to help an area that's "bleeding profusely."
"We need action, and we need it now," Synan declared at the Hamilton County coroner's office Sept. 6 after the coroner announced lab tests confirmed the extremely powerful animal tranquilizer carfentanil was present in some recent overdose casualties.
The office of John Kasich, the popular second-term Republican governor who ran for president, has responded that he lacks specific authority under Ohio law to declare a "public health emergency," as Synan and others call for. Kasich initiatives have included making it tougher for drug abusers to obtain prescription painkillers, expanding access to the overdose antidote naloxone and promoting discussion about drug dangers in schools and homes.
"The governor is fully committed to working with locals to fight this battle, and that means working together on proven solutions and proven tools," Kasich spokeswoman Emmalee Kalmbach said. "It also means focusing on tools that actually exist instead of hoping for the equivalent of magic spells that doesn't exist. That's just a distraction that hurts those in need."
The Latest: 'The Voice' wins reality competition Emmy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest on Sunday's 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All times local.
6:05 p.m.
"The Voice" is getting the chance to sing the same tune again, winning the best reality competition Emmy Award for the second year in a row.
The NBC singing competition pairs would-be stars with some of the top talents in the music industry, including judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.
Politics take center stage at Emmys in variety of ways
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Louie Anderson was honored as best supporting actor in a comedy series at Sunday's Emmy Awards for his portrayal of a loving but tough mom in "Baskets."
"Mom, we did it!," Anderson shouted, hoisting his trophy and dedicating the award to his late mother, Ora Zella Anderson. "I have not always been a good man but I play one hell of a woman."
"Saturday Night Live" cast member Kate McKinnon won the trophy for best supporting actress in a comedy for, officially, playing various characters. But she knew who to credit.
"Thank you, Ellen DeGeneres, thank you, Hillary Clinton," she said, naming two of the famous people she's caricatured on the show.
The ceremony started out with an election-year political edge. In a video bit, Jimmy Kimmel was shown trying to get to the ceremony and encountering former GOP presidential contender Jeb Bush as a limo driver.
In the Cards: Louisville surges to No. 3 in the AP Top 25
Louisville surged to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, matching the best ranking in school history, and Ohio State moved up to No. 2 behind Alabama.
The Crimson Tide received 50 first-place votes after coming from 21 points down to win 48-43 at Mississippi on Saturday. The Buckeyes moved up one spot after an emphatic 45-24 victory at Oklahoma.
No team made a bigger move than Louisville, which jumped seven spots and received six-first place votes after Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals beat Florida State 63-20. The Seminoles slid 11 spots to No. 13.
The Cardinals were No. 3 on Nov. 5, 2006, during coach Bobby Petrino's first stint with Louisville.
North Dakota State didn't make the rankings, but received 74 points after upsetting Iowa — the most points ever for a Football Championship Subdivision team. Iowa dropped out.
