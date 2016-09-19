Grateful mom thanks ‘just for girls’ clothing store for kindness to son

A Raleigh mother’s note of gratitude to a clothing store for tween girls that showed kindness to her gender-non-conforming son has gone viral.
Martie Todd Sirois, in her letter posted on Facebook, describes how her 10-year-old son has longed to shop at the Justice store near Triangle Town Center in North Carolina, which has a store window that reads “just for girls.” According to her post, she said her son “has always acted like a stereotypical girl, played exclusively with stereotypical toys, and has almost exclusively female friends.”
Sirois notes that an employee at the Justice store said her son would be welcome there and stayed past her shift to help them. After two hours of shopping, the mom posted several pictures of her happy son smiling.
In her letter, Sirois speaks of North Carolina’s House Bill 2 and how it might impact her son. HB2 is the disputed North Carolina law that, among other things, says people must use the restroom that corresponds to the gender on their birth certificate. The NCAA and ACC recently pulled championship games from the state in response to the law.
Read the FULL FACEBOOK OPEN LETTER HERE
Follow @aolanidonegan on Twitter
Comments