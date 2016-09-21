A summer of police shootings and outrage, caught on video

Click play, and a warning might pop up.
“The following video contains graphic content.”
The videos show people, almost all black men, shot and killed by police.
In recent months, several of those videos — from police dashcams or shot with cell phones by bystanders and witnesses — have raised questions about why these shootings happened in the first place, sparking protests.
On Tuesday night, 16 police officers were injured in clashes between police and people protesting the latest shooting, in Charlotte, N.C.
Here’s a look at seven of those videos — just from this summer.
On June 25, police in Fresno, Calif., shot and killed unarmed 19-year-old Dylan Noble during a traffic stop after he ignored repeated orders to get down on the ground and to show officers both of his hands. An autopsy revealed Noble, who was white, had a blood-alcohol level well above the legal limit and traces of cocaine in his body.
On July 6, Lavish Reynolds used Facebook Live to show what happened after her boyfriend was shot by a police officer as he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. The officer in Falcon Heights, Minn., shot Philando Castile while he was allegedly reaching for his wallet after he and Reynolds were pulled over for a broken tail light.
On July 11, police in Sacramento shot and killed Joseph Mann, a 50-year-old black man who ran from officers, then stopped to gesture at them before they shot him. Mann was armed with a knife and showing erratic behavior in the 15 minutes before he was shot by officers, witnesses said. His family said police did not do enough to de-escalate the situation before they killed Mann, who they said was mentally ill.
In July, nine videos showed Chicago police firing repeatedly at a reportedly stolen car as it careened down a street away from them. Paul O’Neal, 18, who was driving the car, got out and ran, and police chased him into a backyard in a residential neighborhood. Video showed them firing five more times. O’Neal died of a gunshot wound to the back.
Video shot by a bystander on July 5 shows Alton Sterling, 37, restrained by two police officers on the ground in Baton Rouge, La., when one pulls out a gun and points it at his chest. The video turns away when the police officer starts shooting Sterling, but several gunshots can be heard. Sterling died from gunshot wounds to his chest and back.
On Sept. 16, Terence Crutcher, 40, was fatally shot by Tulsa, Okla., police Officer Betty Shelby after Crutcher’s vehicle stalled in the middle of a road. Crutcher had no weapon on him or in his SUV.
On Tuesday, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer in North Carolina fatally shot a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police said they were looking for someone who had an outstanding warrant when they saw Keith Lamont Scott, 43, get out of his car holding a gun.
They approached him after he got back into the car. Police say when he got out of the car again with a firearm they shot him because he “posed an imminent deadly threat” to officers.
Scott was not the person officers were looking for on the warrant.
Family members said Scott was unarmed when he was shot and that he was sitting in his car reading a book and waiting for the school bus to drop off his son, but police insisted that Scott had a gun.
