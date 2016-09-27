More than 80 percent want new safeguards against seafood fraud and mislabeling

- A new survey by Oceana finds more than 4 of 5 Americans want new regulations to eliminate seafood fraud and mislabeling of fish in the United States.
The survey found that support for traceability requirements – like documenting how and where various types of fish were caught or farmed – was high among registered Democratic voters – 87 percent and Republicans – 81 percent.
The national survey by Oceana, an international ocean conservation group, queried 1,000 registered voters from September 15-19.
It found 71 percent believe seafood fraud is a problem, 76 percent would pay more to know their seafood products are legally caught and labled correctly, while 88 percent feel it’s important to know the kind of seafood they’re consuming.
A U.S. presidential task force looking at the problem of seafood fraud announced a proposed rule in February to establish a tracing program for the international harvest of 13 types of seafood considered at risk for fraud.
“American consumers have a right to know more about their seafood, including what kind of fish it is, and how and where it was caught or farmed,” said a statement from said Beth Lowell, senior campaign director at Oceana. “Without full-chain traceability for all seafood, consumers will continue to be cheated, hardworking, honest fishermen will continue to be undercut, and the long-term productivity of our oceans will continue to be in jeopardy.”
