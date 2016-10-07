‘I had no fear of my life’: Armed black man writes about getting pulled over

When Terence Dangerfield was pulled over by a cop Monday night in Springfield, Virginia, he had a feeling he knew why the police officer had asked him to stop.
Dangerfield, who identified himself as a black man, was driving an illegally modified car, he recounted later in a Facebook post. He had changed the exhaust and the tag lights, and he hadn’t taken his vehicle in for its required inspection.
There was also another issue: Dangerfield was carrying a Glock 26 on his right hip.
The officer, Dangerfield wrote, said hello and asked him for his license and car registration. Dangerfield spoke up before he moved.
"Before I even lifted a finger, I said, ‘Sure thing sir,’" he recalled in his post. "‘However I am armed. The gun is on my right hip and my wallet is in my right back pocket. How would you like me to get my wallet?’
"He said, ‘That's fine, just keep your left hand where I can see it and reach for your wallet slowly, okay?’"
Dangerfield slowly retrieved his license and the officer returned to his patrol car to run his information.
When the officer returned, he flagged the modifications Dangerfield had made to his car.
"‘Your exhaust is illegal, you have aftermarket suspension, your tag lights are illegal, and your inspection is past due,’" the officer pointed out, according to Dangerfield. "‘However, I'm not going to write you any tickets. I will issue you a written warning. Thank you for your simple cooperation and notifying me that you were armed before reaching for your wallet. You have a nice night sir. Thank you again.’"
Dangerfield attached a photo of the warning, "issued at the officer’s discretion as a courtesy."
"No guns were drawn, no being removed from my vehicle, no getting beat down or tased. Not even a ticket. Now, please, tell me more about how all of these cops are out to get us," he wrote.
Dangerfield’s post referenced the several police shootings of black men this summer, some of whom were armed when they were stopped by officers. Philando Castile had informed an officer during a traffic stop that he was licensed to carry a firearm when he was shot and killed in July, according to his girlfriend who livestreamed the aftermath. Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot and killed last month by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, was allegedly armed, though family members dispute the police’s claim.
Dangerfield’s post was shared widely, with many praising him and the cop for how they both reacted. A day later, the Fairfax County Police Department also responded.
“All we can say is thank you," the department wrote. "Thank you for being understanding toward the officer’s task and duty. Thank you for telling the officer you were armed and the proximity of the pistol to your wallet. Thank you for verbalizing each of your actions, so the officer knew what to expect.”
Dangerfield, in a few comments, returned the thanks to the officer who first pulled him over and insisted that he had not been fearful during the traffic stop.
“I had no fear of my life,” Dangerfield wrote to one disbelieving commenter, adding that he felt protected in the presence of police. “You have to stop and think about what these officers encounter. They don't know us or our intentions when they pull us over and they have families that they would like to go back home to. If I can ensure that when dealing with them, they are comfortable and at ease, I will. Had nothing to do with me being fearful.”
