Blue Bell recalls cookie dough ice cream – again

Blue Bell is recalling all products containing cookie dough supplied by a supplier from Iowa, Aspen Hills Inc., over listeria concerns.
Blue Bell Creameries announced in a news release late Monday night that it is voluntarily recalling all of its ice creams that contain cookie dough “out of an abundance of caution.” Customers should not eat the recalled products and return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund, the news release said.
The news comes a day after Aspen Hills notified customers that it was recalling its cookie dough sold to Blue Bell and other food companies because it may be contaminated with listeria bacteria because the company found lapses in its food safety system — such as inadequate documentation and failure to wear proper uniforms.
Last year, Blue Bell had to shut down all its factories after its products were linked to three deaths and several cases of listeriosis in four states. It slowly returned to stores last fall.
Just a few weeks ago, Blue Bell announced a similar recall of cookie dough products from Aspen Hill, but those ice cream products were not distributed in Texas. This time, they were sold in Texas, as well as in every state in the southeast U.S. and a handful of others.
