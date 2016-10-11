Hurricane's cost, chaos lingers in water-logged N. Carolina

A swift water rescue team down a street covered by floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mike Spencer
AP Photo
A swift water rescue team member holds a dog that was recused from floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mike Spencer
AP Photo
A swift water rescue team transports a resident of to safety on a street covered with floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mike Spencer
AP Photo
A car is submerged in floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mike Spencer
AP Photo
Floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew cover Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mike Spencer
AP Photo
A swift water rescue team member guides a boat through floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mike Spencer
AP Photo
A swiftwater rescue team member holds a dog that was rescued from floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
Mike Spencer
AP Photo
Floodwaters cover a roadway near Mullins, S.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Nearly 1 million homes and businesses still did not have power Monday morning in the Carolinas after Hurricane Matthew.
Rainier Ehrhardt
AP Photo
Floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew block NC Highway 41 west at the Bladen and Robeson County line outside of Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. The floodwaters left by Hurricane Matthew unleash a slow-motion disaster in North Carolina, which has not seen such a severe deluge since 1999.
Mike Spencer
AP Photo
From left, truck driver Eugene Coleman, Wilton Suggs and Jeremy Suggs transport containers of diesel fuel in a flat-bottom boat to a stranded semi tractor trailer truck laden with produce from FEMA thorough floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew on NC Highway 41 West at the Bladen and Robeson County line outside of Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. The trio is planning to add fuel to keep the produce from spoiling.
Mike Spencer
AP Photo
In this frame from video provided by WRAL, a man is rescued from a flooded home Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Pinetops, N.C. Hurricane Matthew's torrential rains triggered severe flooding in North Carolina on Sunday as the deteriorating storm made its exit to the sea, and thousands of people had to be rescued from their homes and cars.
WRAL via AP
Passage down Cow Horn Road is blocked due to flooding from Hurricane Matthew, in Jacksonville, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
The Daily News viaAP
Tina Brooks
Freda Pittman holds Mark Bergstresser's hand and says, "God bless you" as Bergstresser ferries her from her flooded neighborhood to waiting friends on Hwy 211 in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
The Charlotte Observer via AP
Chuck Liddy
Floodwaters cover a parking lot in Nichols, S.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Nearly 1 million homes and businesses still did not have power Monday morning in the Carolinas after Hurricane Matthew.
Rainier Ehrhardt
AP Photo
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, left, listens to Chief Warrant Officer Kent Puffenbarger as they check flooding from a helicopter near Mullins, S.C., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Nearly 1 million homes and businesses still did not have power Monday morning in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Rainier Ehrhardt
AP Photo
From left, truck driver Eugene Coleman, Wilton Suggs and Jeremy Suggs transport containers diesel fuel in a flat-bottom boat to a stranded semi tractor trailer truck laden with produce from FEMA thorough floodwaters caused by rain from Hurricane Matthew on NC Highway 41 West at the Bladen and Robeson County line outside of Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. The trio is planning to add fuel to keep the produce from spoiling.
Mike Spencer
AP Photo
The wreckage of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew is seen in Edisto Beach, S.C., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Town officials say the storm washed between 3 and 4 feet of sand onto the ocean front street and the community took its worst hurricane hit since Hurricane David back in 1979.
Bruce Smith
AP Photo
Police officers walk along the ocean front street in Edisto Beach, S.C., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Town officials say Hurricane Matthew washed between 3 and 4 feet of sand onto the street and the community took its worst hurricane hit since Hurricane David back in 1979.
Bruce Smith
AP Photo
Debris from the storm surge of Hurricane Matthew litters the ocean front street in Edisto Beach, S.C., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. The speed limit sign shows the depth of sand pushed up by the surge. Town officials say the storm washed between 3 and 4 feet of sand onto the street and the community took its worst hurricane hit since Hurricane David back in 1979.
Bruce Smith
AP Photo
Debris from the storm surge of Hurricane Matthew litters the ocean front street in Edisto Beach, S.C., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Town officials say the storm washed between 3 and 4 feet of sand onto the street and the community took its worst hurricane hit since Hurricane David back in 1979.
Bruce Smith
AP Photo
Comments