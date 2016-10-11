Obama pledges to send humans to Mars by the 2030s

President Barack Obama said Tuesday the government will work with private companies to put humans on Mars by the 2030s and eventually settle humans on the Red Planet for “an extended time.”
In an op-ed published by CNN, Obama applauded the government’s efforts to work with private companies, which he said are needed to achieve the “clear goal” of putting humans on another planet’s surface.
“Getting to Mars will require continued cooperation between government and private innovators, and we're already well on our way,” he wrote.
The op-ed is not the first mention Obama has made of his 2030 goal for humans on Mars — in a 2010 speech at the Kennedy Space Center, Obama set forth several long-term ambitions for NASA, including a human landing on Mars by 2030 and astronauts on asteroids in the solar system.
Comments