AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Clinton reaching past Trump, as he denies report of assault
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Brimming with new confidence, Hillary Clinton turned up the heat Wednesday on Republican candidates who are facing both tight election races and tough decisions on what to do about Donald Trump. She's now seeking to spread her new momentum to fellow Democrats on November ballots.
Are you with him or not? Clinton and her campaign are demanding of GOP candidates as she surfs a wave of new support, part of the fallout from the revelations of Trump's aggressive sexual comments about women.
Two newspapers, meanwhile, reported late Wednesday that Trump's actions went beyond words.
The New York Times published interviews with two women who say they were touched inappropriately by the billionaire without their permission. The Times said Jessica Leeds, 74, of New York, told the newspaper she encountered Trump on an airline flight three decades ago. Leeds said Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.
"He was like an octopus," she told the newspaper. "His hands were everywhere."
Rebel advances in central Syria set back by infighting
BEIRUT (AP) — For more than a month, insurgents fighting President Bashar Assad's forces had been on the march in central Syria, getting within a few miles of the fourth-largest city of Hama. Many in the opposition hoped they would cut a main government supply line to Aleppo and ease the pressure on the rebels there.
But the ambitious campaign has been severely hampered by the rebels themselves, mostly due to infighting that broke out last week.
It's a recurring theme of opposition discord and rivalry that Assad has exploited throughout Syria's 5-year-old civil war.
The five-week offensive, which saw insurgents break government defenses and capture more than two dozen villages and towns, was spearheaded by the Salafi-jihadi extremist Jund al-Aqsa group.
The advance so alarmed Syria's army command that it eventually rushed one of Assad's most trusted and prominent officers, Col. Suheil al-Hassan, and his elite unit to defend the strategic region.
Clinton aides mulled telling GOP 'Bring a dolly!' for emails
WASHINGTON (AP) — As news broke last year about Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, one of her top aides suggested simply releasing all the messages from her time as secretary of state.
The March 4, 2015, exchange is in the latest batch of emails hacked from the accounts of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta published Wednesday by WikiLeaks. That was the day The Associated Press first reported that Clinton had been running a private server inside her home in New York.
Within hours of AP's reporting, Republicans from the House Select Committee on Benghazi quickly issued a subpoena demanding Clinton's emails regarding the deadly 2012 attacks on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya.
Adviser Phillipe Reines proposed that Clinton should respond by tweet: "No need for this, happy for you to have what I gave State. If they can't, I will. Bring a dolly!" — referring to a moving cart.
Clinton lawyer and chief-of-staff Cheryl Mills responded: "Seriously?"
Official: Plane crash appears to be suicide try; 1 dead
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A flight instructor and a student pilot had an altercation inside the cockpit of a small plane, and the instructor was unable to regain control from the trainee before the plane crashed near the headquarters of a military jet engine manufacturer, killing the student, a U.S. official familiar with the investigation into what happened said Wednesday.
The crash appeared to have been a suicide attempt by the student, and terrorism was ruled out, the official, who wasn't authorized to speak publicly, told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
The Piper PA-34 Seneca crashed with the two men aboard during a training flight Tuesday in East Hartford near the headquarters of Pratt & Whitney while returning to Brainard Airport in Hartford, authorities said. The flight instructor was badly burned but survived.
The instructor described the student pilot as disgruntled about learning to be a pilot, the U.S. official said.
The flight instructor is Arian Prevalla, and the student was Feras Freitekh, said a law enforcement official, who wasn't authorized to disclose the information and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Drone attack on Kurdish, French forces reveals new threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — French and Kurdish forces in northern Iraq were attacked by an exploding drone, the Pentagon said Wednesday, adding a new worry to the wars in Iraq and Syria as militant groups learn to weaponize their store-bought drones.
Air Force Col. John Dorrian, the spokesman for the U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq, said an improvised device on a drone exploded after it was taken back to a camp near the Iraqi city of Irbil. He called it a Trojan Horse-style attack.
Two Kurds were killed in that incident on Oct. 2, according to a U.S. official, who said the drone looked like a Styrofoam model plane that was taped together in a very rudimentary style. The official said it appeared to be carrying a C-4 charge and batteries, and may have had a timer on it.
That official was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.
France's presidential spokesman, Stephane Le Foll, said Wednesday that two French special forces were seriously injured in the explosion.
DIVIDED AMERICA: The evolving face of US immigration
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When Manasi Gopala immigrated to America, she finally got the chance to row crew.
As a child in India, she had dreamed of the sport from watching Olympic telecasts. Now, twice a week, she pulls a pair of oars as her scull glides along tree-lined Lake Wheeler, far from her birthplace of Bangalore.
Gopala is among throngs of educated Indians who have moved in recent years to North Carolina's tech-laden Research Triangle and other areas across America. A 39-year-old software developer, she peppers her emails with an adopted "y'all." She became a U.S. citizen three years ago.
"America had given me the opportunity to pursue my own life," she said.
Residents of 5 states risk penalties over 9/11 Real ID law
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Residents of five states may be barred from boarding a commercial flight using a driver's license beginning in 2018 because of their states' refusal to comply with national proof-of-identity requirements.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed Wednesday that it rejected requests from Oklahoma, Kentucky, Maine, Pennsylvania and South Carolina for an extension to comply with the federal Real ID Act. The law, passed in 2005 in response to the 9/11 attacks, imposes tougher requirements for proof of legal U.S. residency in order for state driver's licenses to be valid for federal purposes.
Three other states— Minnesota, Missouri and Washington — were previously notified that they are not in compliance with federal law.
Twenty-three other states and the District of Columbia are in compliance, while others are under review or have been granted limited extensions, DHS reported on its website .
The 9/11 hijackers obtained valid identification cards from various states, according to the FBI, and a commission that reported on the attacks recommended the federal government develop standards for issuing identification cards as a way to help prevent terrorism and fraud.
Democrat Dayton: Health law 'no longer affordable' for many
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's Democratic governor said Wednesday that the Affordable Care Act is "no longer affordable" for many, a stinging critique from a state leader who strongly embraced the law and proudly proclaimed health reform was working in Minnesota just a few years ago.
Gov. Mark Dayton made the comments while addressing questions about Minnesota's fragile health insurance market, where individual plans are facing double-digit increases after all insurers threatened to exit the market entirely in 2017. He's the only Democratic governor to publicly suggest the law isn't working as intended.
Dayton's comments follow former President Bill Clinton's saying last week that the law was "the craziest thing in the world" before he backtracked.
"The reality is the Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable for increasing numbers of people," Dayton said, calling on Congress to fix the law to address rising costs and market stability.
The Democratic-driven criticism has emboldened Republicans in Minnesota and nationwide to try to scrap President Barack Obama's 2010 law. Clinton faced backlash for the comments he made during a Michigan rally for his wife last week, and he later clarified his support for the law and called for fixes to address gaps in coverage.
