North Carolina Senate debate likely to mention Trump, ACLU

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the American Civil Liberties Union are likely to be popular subjects in the debate between the two candidates for North Carolina's open Senate seat.
The only scheduled televised debate between incumbent Republican Sen. Richard Burr and Democratic challenger Deborah Ross will air statewide Thursday night.
Burr is seeking his third Senate term but has been getting pushed hard so far by Ross, a former state legislator. She and her allies have portrayed Burr as benefiting financially during his time in Washington.
Burr has said he still backs Trump for president despite comments about women released last week that Burr called "indefensible." Burr and his allies have been blasting Ross for her previous career at the American Civil Liberties Union.
